Cognizant Technology Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 19,527 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,720% compared to the average daily volume of 1,073 call options.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

