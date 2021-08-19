Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$133.75.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$114.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$89.90 and a 12 month high of C$132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3999993 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

