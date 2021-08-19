Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCHGY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.07.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.