Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Short Interest Update

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,560,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 13,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. 4,002,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,885,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 389,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudera by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after buying an additional 524,793 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cloudera by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,823,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after buying an additional 365,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

