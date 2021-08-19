CloakCoin Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 122.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $23,110.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00035646 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00032165 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,681,482 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.