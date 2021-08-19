Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLF shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

