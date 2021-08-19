Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15.

