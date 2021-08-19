Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

