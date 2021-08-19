Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

