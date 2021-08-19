Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLSD. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.65.

CLSD opened at $5.71 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $339.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

