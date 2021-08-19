Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,592 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,595,000.

PDBC stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.