Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,592 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,595,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.