Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $938,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98.

