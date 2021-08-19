Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,159 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.25 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,290. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

