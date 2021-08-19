Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 240.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

