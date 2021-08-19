Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 10,133 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $229.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

