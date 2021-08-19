Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.23.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

