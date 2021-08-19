Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $161,055.17 and approximately $62.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00024018 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,212,704 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

