Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $161,055.17 and $62.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00024018 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,212,704 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

