City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in July

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Get City Developments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s payout ratio is presently -4.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.