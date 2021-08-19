Citigroup Raises The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $105.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.52. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

