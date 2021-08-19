Citigroup Begins Coverage on Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of TALK opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Italk has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $110,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

