Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) by 60.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,452 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seven Oaks Acquisition were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVOKU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth $230,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth $260,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition by 54.1% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 77,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Finally, Islet Management LP boosted its position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition by 24.7% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares during the last quarter.

SVOKU stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

