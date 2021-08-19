Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Thermon Group worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 179,431 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 524,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $547.96 million, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on THR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

