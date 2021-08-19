Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,850 PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $166,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $195,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

