Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,911 Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

ITAC stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.