Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 99,131 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 389,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 220,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB opened at $18.35 on Thursday. PCSB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $292.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

