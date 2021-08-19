Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $568.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

