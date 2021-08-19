Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 76,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE:EDD opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.