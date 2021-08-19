Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

CSCO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. 16,654,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.