Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of CRLI stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,182. Circuit Research Labs has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15.

Circuit Research Labs Company Profile

Circuit Research Labs, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic audio processing, transmission encoding, and noise reduction equipment for radio, television, cable, Internet, and professional audio markets worldwide. Its products are used to control the audio quality and range of radio, television, cable, and Internet audio reception, as well as allow radio and television stations to broadcast in mono and stereo.

