CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PKI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.40.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI opened at C$36.79 on Monday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.32%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.