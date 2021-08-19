CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOS. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE:BOS traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$967.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.76. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

