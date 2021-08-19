CIBC Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$22.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective increased by CIBC to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AQN. CSFB set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.36.

Shares of AQN opened at C$19.54 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.80 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

