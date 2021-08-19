CIBC Boosts Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$3.25

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target hoisted by CIBC to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TSE DIV opened at C$2.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$351.29 million and a PE ratio of 52.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 363.71%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

