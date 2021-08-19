Chubb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,594 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 772% compared to the average daily volume of 412 put options.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

CB stock opened at $184.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $186.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

