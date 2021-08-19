Chubb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,594 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 772% compared to the average daily volume of 412 put options.
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CB stock opened at $184.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $186.59.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.
Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
