Christina Luconi Sells 4,927 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christina Luconi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rapid7 alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25.

Rapid7 stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.38. The stock had a trading volume of 241,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,714. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.