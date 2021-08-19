Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CHH traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,570. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.98. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,815 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

