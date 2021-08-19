Choate Investment Advisors Sells 515 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

NYSE USB opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

