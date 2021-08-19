Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,767 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.59 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

