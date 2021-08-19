Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,499 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

