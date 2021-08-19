Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $418,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 852 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU opened at $532.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $542.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.92.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

