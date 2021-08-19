Choate Investment Advisors Has $746,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

