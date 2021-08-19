Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $217.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.62. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

