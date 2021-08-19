China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 240.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,147 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

ZNH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 21,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.45. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $39.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.