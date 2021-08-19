China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,401,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 21,983,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,399.1 days.

OTCMKTS EGRNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 9,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,760. China Evergrande Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

