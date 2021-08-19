Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

CHK opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

