Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.05.

NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,917. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

