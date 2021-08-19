Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $465.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles River Laboratories International traded as high as $423.59 and last traded at $421.97, with a volume of 680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $417.45.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.20.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

