Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $465.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles River Laboratories International traded as high as $423.59 and last traded at $421.97, with a volume of 680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $417.45.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.20.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
