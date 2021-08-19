Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Decreased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.20.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $419.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,742. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $423.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

