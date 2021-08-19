Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

